Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges for setting up industrial zones around Ring Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday urged the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to set up industrial and economic zones along the Ring Road.

These remarks were made by RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, who called on Chairman RDA, Tariq Mahmood Murtaza, in his office here .

He said that Ring Road was an imperative expansion project of the city, and the business community considered it a game chamber.

Nadeem said that RCCI had always emphasized the establishment of industrial and economic zones along the Ring Road, adding the city had become densely populated, and relocation of cottage industry, furniture, show market, Bus/Truck terminals and markets can only reduce the congestion in the city.

"Parking is an important issue," and asked the Chairman to construct new parking plazas at College and Iqbal Road to ease traffic mess.

The president said that establishing industrial zones would boost local industry and SMEs, increase economic activity, and create employment opportunities.

"If industrial zones are not established, the status of the Ring Road would be reduced to a single road", he added.

On occasion, the chairman RDA briefed the delegation about the ongoing development projects in the city, especially the Ring Road project.

He said that the suggestions of Rawalpindi Chamber had been incorporated for the development and beautification of the city.

"Encroachments from the city can be permanently addressed by adopting long term policy," he added.

The Ring Road project will be inaugurated on December 25.