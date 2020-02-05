Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges world community to play role to resolve Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday urged the world community to play its role to resolve longstanding Kashmir issue as the Kashmiris are living in worst condition due to 185 days curfew in occupied valley.

Addressing the participants of a function organized here by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day he said, Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and the sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go waste as they will get freedom soon from Indian yoke.

The DC said Pakistani nation is standing with their Kashmiri brethren and the nation is supporting them in just struggle for right to self-determination.

Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Anwar Khan said the hearts of Pakistani nation and Kashmiri brethren beat together.

RCCI President Saboor Malik while addressing the participants said that Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition and Pakistani nation will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of people of occupied Kashmir.

He said the Kashmiris should be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with resolution of the United Nations.

He said the Pakistani nation mark Kashmir solidarity day to highlight human right violations in the occupied valley and remind the world of its promises on Kashmir.

He said atmosphere of fear, uncertainty curfew has entered into 185th consecutive day in Indian occupied Kashmir. The Indian forces are martyring the Kashmiri youth during search operations in the occupied valley, he added.

On the occasion, RCCI senior vice president, Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Vice President Hamza Sarosh, group leader Sohail Altaf, former presidents, office bearers and representatives of business community were present.

Later, the participants took out a rally from Chamber House to Kutchery Chowk and chanted slogans to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.