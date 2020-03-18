UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges Govt To Announce Economic Package

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:48 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt to announce economic package

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Wednesday urged the government to announce a special economic aid package for business community keeping in view the threat of a coronavirus outbreak

RCCI President Saboor Malik in a statement said the business community was looking forward for a significant fiscal stimulus package to help the stock market, rupee, Insurance companies, wedding halls and pharmaceutical industry along with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and sectors linked with tourism.

"Trading was halted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange less than an hour as investors reacted with disappointment to the lower-than-expected cut in the policy interest rate announced by the central bank," he further remarked.

The president said traders were ready to support the government in tackling this pandemic and had taken various measures on awareness of coronavirus outbreak under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"The FBR should revisit its revenue targets as the coronavirus pandemic had triggered a slowdown in the economy all over the world," he suggested.

