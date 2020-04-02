UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urge State Bank Of Pakistan To Monitor Rupee Volatility Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:04 AM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urge State Bank of Pakistan to monitor rupee volatility against Dollar

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Wednesday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to check volatility in the foreign exchange market, as the rupee traded as high as 170 per dollar in the interbank market in this week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Wednesday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to check volatility in the foreign exchange market, as the rupee traded as high as 170 per dollar in the interbank market in this week.

RCCI President Saboor Malik in a statement said that the depreciation of Pakistani rupee would have a massive negative impact on the already fragile economy of the country. "The dollar has risen to an all-time high against Pakistani rupee, 170 per dollar, in the interbank market and it must be controlled, as it could have a devastating impact on all segments of society, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)," he added.

He said that it was noticed that the fall of rupee in interbank from Rs 158 per dollar to Rs 170 per dollar in just 8 days should be a cause of great concern for policymakers and monitoring bodies.

While appreciating the SBP relief package, President RCCI said this will give a big breathing space and relief to consumers who were using consumer financing. However, SBP should stretched this package to corporate sector mainly manufacturers and industry.

He said that due to coronavirus issue, trade, industry and manufacturing activities have come to a halt, but industrialists have to pay markup on loans besides paying wages to workers.

While appealing to Governor Raza Baqir, he said that business community is waiting for a comprehensive package for all sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Exchange Business State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Rawalpindi Chamber Market Commerce All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

1 hour ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

2 hours ago

Russia reserves $18 billion to counter virus crisi ..

2 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Putin Discusses Oil Prices Drop With Concerned Par ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.