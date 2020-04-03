Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges bailout package for travel Industry

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to intervene immediately as Airlines approach to travel Agents and travel agencies for repayments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to intervene immediately as Airlines approach to travel Agents and travel agencies for repayments.

Talking to former Chairman of the Travel Association of Pakistan (TAAP) on Skype here Thursday, Rana Abdul Ghafoor Khan, President RCCI said that the travel industry is facing a huge crisis due to corona virus.

In the given situation of Corona Virus and amid lock-down in the country, it was difficult for travel agencies to open offices and repayments, he said.

The airlines already have bank guarantees in millions and their demand for repayments in a situation where every office of Airline has been shut down and flight operations are closed."The demand for payment by airlines to open offices is illegal and unlawful", he remarked.

He demanded that travel Industry must be given over draft facility like textile sector at 7% rate.