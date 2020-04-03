UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges Bailout Package For Travel Industry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:54 AM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges bailout package for travel Industry

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to intervene immediately as Airlines approach to travel Agents and travel agencies for repayments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to intervene immediately as Airlines approach to travel Agents and travel agencies for repayments.

Talking to former Chairman of the Travel Association of Pakistan (TAAP) on Skype here Thursday, Rana Abdul Ghafoor Khan, President RCCI said that the travel industry is facing a huge crisis due to corona virus.

In the given situation of Corona Virus and amid lock-down in the country, it was difficult for travel agencies to open offices and repayments, he said.

The airlines already have bank guarantees in millions and their demand for repayments in a situation where every office of Airline has been shut down and flight operations are closed."The demand for payment by airlines to open offices is illegal and unlawful", he remarked.

He demanded that travel Industry must be given over draft facility like textile sector at 7% rate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bank Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce Textile Industry Million

Recent Stories

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

41 minutes ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

2 hours ago

Pelosi Announces Formation of House Panel to Overs ..

41 minutes ago

Democrats postpone White House nominating conventi ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.