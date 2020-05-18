UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges Punjab Govt To Resolve Flour Mills' Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 07:40 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges Punjab govt to resolve flour mills' issues

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Monday demanded of the Punjab government to resolve the issues of Flour Mills Association immediately

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Monday demanded of the Punjab government to resolve the issues of Flour Mills Association immediately.

In a statement issued here, RCCI President Saboor Malik, said that in the event of a lockdown situation, the unavailability of flour will only aggravate the problem for the masses.

He urged the government to realize the situation as the strike would lead to severe shortage of flour resulting in price hike as other sectors are also linked with flour sector.

RCCI president further said that the barriers faced by the flour mills regarding procurement and stock of wheat should be removed.

He said that philanthropists were distributing rations to the deserving people across the country and the strike and flour shortage would also affect relief work.

Related Topics

Shortage Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Lead Price Chamber Commerce Event Government Wheat Industry Flour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department launches &#039; ..

26 minutes ago

&#039;World Family Doctor Day&#039;, MoHAP hails f ..

27 minutes ago

Seven gamblers arrested in Layyah

1 minute ago

Govt wants to save people from virus as well as hu ..

1 minute ago

Liaquat University Hospital management denies repo ..

1 minute ago

Macron Calls for Global Unity Under WHO's Umbrella ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.