Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges Punjab govt to resolve flour mills' issues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Monday demanded of the Punjab government to resolve the issues of Flour Mills Association immediately.

In a statement issued here, RCCI President Saboor Malik, said that in the event of a lockdown situation, the unavailability of flour will only aggravate the problem for the masses.

He urged the government to realize the situation as the strike would lead to severe shortage of flour resulting in price hike as other sectors are also linked with flour sector.

RCCI president further said that the barriers faced by the flour mills regarding procurement and stock of wheat should be removed.

He said that philanthropists were distributing rations to the deserving people across the country and the strike and flour shortage would also affect relief work.