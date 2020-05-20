(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to take stakeholders' input while finalization the upcoming budget 2020-21.

Addressing a press briefing here at Chamber house on budget proposals, RCCI President Saboor Malik said FBR and finance ministry must consult with chambers and trade representatives while formalizing the upcoming budget to meet challenge of prevailing Corona outbreak.

He said RCCI had forwarded the budget proposals to FBR and, "we are very optimistic about it." "These proposals were unanimously adopted at the RCCI Twelfth all Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference last week where more than 40 presidents of different chambers across Pakistan joined via video link,he informed.

In the given proposals, he asked FBR to reduce the sales tax rate to five per cent while interest rate should be further reduced to five percent.

"Capital gain tax on dividends must be dropped to 7% from 15%", he added.

He said that all types of income should be taxed and FBR should focus on new taxpayers rather than tax revenue to avoid burden on existing taxpayers for revenue collection.

A special Covid 19 concession package should also be announced for women being the representatives of half the population, he further added.

"Maximum benefit of reduction in global oil prices should also be passed on to the consumers, "he concluded.