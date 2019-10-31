UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Welcomes Chinese Statement On FATF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed the Chinese statement on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) where China has categorically announced that they did not want the "forum to be politicized as some countries were pursuing their political agenda in a bid to blacklist Pakistan,".

Referring to the statement of Yao Wen, Deputy Director General for Policy Planning of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affair Department of Asian Affair, RCCI President Saboor Malik said that business community appreciated Chinese support and stand for Pakistan at different platforms, including FATF.

He said that China always stood with Pakistan and expressed hope that it would block any attempt to include Pakistan in the blacklist.

The RCCI president said that Pakistan was effectively pursuing its National Action Plan, and China would also help Pakistan in capacity building to handle issues related to terror financing.

He said that the FATF member countries should assist Pakistan to improve its system rather pressurizing it to meet the goals.

The FATF in its October meeting expressed satisfaction over the initiatives taken by Pakistan and its progress in various areas, he added.

He said China and Pakistan were strategic partners, with close cooperation in multiple fields and our relationship based on mutual respect.

The business community and the people of Pakistan has lauded Chinese support and stance on Kashmir, he added.

