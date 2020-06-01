UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Welcomes Decrease In POL Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:29 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed the reduction in prices of petroleum products by the government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed the reduction in prices of petroleum products by the government.

In a statement, RCCI President Saboor Malik said the decrease in prices would also reduce transportation cost. However he demanded that fares should also be fixed on monthly basis linked with increase or decrease in petroleum products.

"It has been observed that when petrol and diesel went up, the fares go up but when price fell down, the fares were not reduced accordingly",he added.

He said the effects of lower prices should be brought on other utility items as well. The government should activate price control committees via district administrations to reduce transport fares and prices of other commodities, he suggested.

The president said the price of CNG should also be regulated to maintain a competitive atmosphere.

