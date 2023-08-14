Open Menu

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry(RCCI) Celebrates 76th Independence Day Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) celebrates 76th Independence Day of Pakistan

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

In his message, President RCCI Saqib Rafiq said that the business community pledges that they will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the sake of their dear homeland and will continue to play their role in the progress and development of the country.

He said, "It is also a day of happiness; a day of bowing down our heads before Almighty Allah in thankfulness and a day of renewing our pledge that we will continue to struggle with unity and oneness for the objectives, for which Pakistan was created." Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chattha, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, DG RDA Saif Anwar Jappa along with RCCI President Saqib Rafiq attended the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan and hoisted the flag of Pakistan.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Mr Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders attended the ceremony.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich, Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan and Defense Attach� Embassy of Egypt were also present.

