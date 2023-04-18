UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) Inks Contract With ANTH

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 11:40 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) and Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) on Tuesday signed an agreement to provide discounts to its members on various services

President Saqib Rafiq behalf of RCCI and Col (retd) Dr Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi behalf of ANTH signed and exchanged the agreement documents.

Under the agreement, RCCI members will get a discount rate facility on various hospital Services at ANTH including executive clinic consultation, diagnostic services and hospital Services (Procedures and IPD).

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and Secretary General Irfan Manan Khan, among others, were also present on the occasion.

