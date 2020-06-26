UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce & Industry To Hold Online Business Conference On June 27

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:44 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry to hold online business conference on June 27

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) is holding an online business conference titled "ASPIRE-Premier Business Conference- 2020" on June 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) is holding an online business conference titled "ASPIRE-Premier Business Conference- 2020" on June 27, 2020.

The Conference will focus on E-commerce and it would provide platform for business community, women entrepreneurs and youth said an official on Friday.

"Our speaker guest will be known business tycoons including CEO Nayatel Wahaj us Siraj, Managing Director Daraz Ehsan Saya and Senior Economist from World Bank Gonzalao J. Varela," he added.

He further mentioned that skilled and accomplished business owners will share the strategies with the participants of the conference to run business successfully during COVID 19 and Post COVID 19.

This conference will undoubtedly prove to be a great support for entrepreneurs,moreover it would eliminate unemployment to some extent,he vowed.

Replying to a question he said that guidance and tips for new business persons will be just a click away,the link for getting registered yourself is: https://bit.ly/RCCIAspire

