Rawalpindi City To Have New Hospital For COVID-19 Patients: Deputy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:08 PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd. Anwar ul Haq here on Thursday said state of the art new field hospital for COVID-19 patients is being set up at saidpur road that would become functional soon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd. Anwar ul Haq here on Thursday said state of the art new field hospital for COVID-19 patients is being set up at saidpur road that would become functional soon.

During his visit to the under construction site of Red Crescent hospital, Anwar said that hospital would be comprised of 150 beds while 10 ventilators would also be available in the Intensive care Unit(ICU).

He said that hospital would facilitate the Corona patients and will become operational within 17 days.

"No compromise would be made on quality of work in the project,"he added.

