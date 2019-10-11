Rawalpindi City Traffic Police issued 67,892 challan slips in Sept

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 67,892 challan tickets with fines amounting to over Rs 25.4 million imposed on traffic rules violators in September

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 67,892 challan tickets with fines amounting to over Rs 25.4 million imposed on traffic rules violators in September

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, city traffic police under a campaign impounded 649 vehicles and 1418 motorcycles in various police stations on severe traffic rules violations while a number of drivers were also arrested during the period.

The CTO said that action in accordance with the law was taken against 1052 vehicles for having tinted glasses. 850 under age drivers were fined. 1112 drivers on use of mobile phones while driving were also penalized. 854 without registration vehicles and motorcycles were issued challan slips during the period.

1254 drivers for over speeding and 548 for dangerous driving were fined. 850 public service vehicles on non-completion of their designated routes and violation of route permits were challaned.

Over 500 drivers on charge of creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads were fined.

He informed that over 1407 motorists without driving licenses were also challaned.

The CTO further said that special campaigns were also run last month while under a campaign, the citizens were also being educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.