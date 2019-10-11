UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police Issued 67,892 Challan Slips In Sept

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police issued 67,892 challan slips in Sept

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 67,892 challan tickets with fines amounting to over Rs 25.4 million imposed on traffic rules violators in September

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 67,892 challan tickets with fines amounting to over Rs 25.4 million imposed on traffic rules violators in September.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, city traffic police under a campaign impounded 649 vehicles and 1418 motorcycles in various police stations on severe traffic rules violations while a number of drivers were also arrested during the period.

The CTO said that action in accordance with the law was taken against 1052 vehicles for having tinted glasses. 850 under age drivers were fined. 1112 drivers on use of mobile phones while driving were also penalized. 854 without registration vehicles and motorcycles were issued challan slips during the period.

1254 drivers for over speeding and 548 for dangerous driving were fined. 850 public service vehicles on non-completion of their designated routes and violation of route permits were challaned.

Over 500 drivers on charge of creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads were fined.

He informed that over 1407 motorists without driving licenses were also challaned.

The CTO further said that special campaigns were also run last month while under a campaign, the citizens were also being educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi September Million

Recent Stories

Recover journalist Mudassar Naru

11 minutes ago

Camp for Displaced Persons in North Syria Evacuate ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir committee Hyderabad takes out rally again ..

2 minutes ago

Manchester Police Arrest Man After Five Stabbed at ..

2 minutes ago

Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai annual urs celebrat ..

2 minutes ago

Trials for selection of Punjab archery teams

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.