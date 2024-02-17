Open Menu

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha Resigns Over Electoral Fraud

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 02:31 PM

Liaqat Ali Chatha says he attempted suicide after Fajr prayers this morning, and later, he surrendered himself before the police.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha has resigned from his post, accepting responsibility for electoral fraud. He alleged fake ballots, implicating the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice.

In his video message, Commissioner Rawalpindi says he attempted suicide after Fajr prayers this morning. "I surrender myself to the police for wrongdoing," he adds. Commissioner Rawalpindi exposed the electoral fraud ahead of the general elections, stating he faced no pressure.

He said his ancestors sacrificed for this country, so he could not become part of damaging this country. He presented himself to the police.

It is for the first time that a senior bureaucrat resigned from his post over elections rigging in the country's history.

On other hand, the PTI and other parties are holding countrywide protests against election rigging.

