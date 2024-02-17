Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha Resigns Over Electoral Fraud
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 02:31 PM
Liaqat Ali Chatha says he attempted suicide after Fajr prayers this morning, and later, he surrendered himself before the police.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha has resigned from his post, accepting responsibility for electoral fraud. He alleged fake ballots, implicating the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice.
In his video message, Commissioner Rawalpindi says he attempted suicide after Fajr prayers this morning. "I surrender myself to the police for wrongdoing," he adds. Commissioner Rawalpindi exposed the electoral fraud ahead of the general elections, stating he faced no pressure.
He said his ancestors sacrificed for this country, so he could not become part of damaging this country. He presented himself to the police.
It is for the first time that a senior bureaucrat resigned from his post over elections rigging in the country's history.
On other hand, the PTI and other parties are holding countrywide protests against election rigging.
Recent Stories
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMC organizes white coat ceremony14 minutes ago
-
FDO organizes Trade Fair for poor artists, female farmers24 minutes ago
-
12 drug peddlers nabbed44 minutes ago
-
Paramedics Day rally held44 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with 800 kites54 minutes ago
-
Special police squads to check kite flying, firing54 minutes ago
-
15th death anniversary of Urdu poet Shabnam Romani observed1 hour ago
-
Murree snowfall forecast; all departments put on high alert2 hours ago
-
Seminar on Diabetes Screening held in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Three suspects held injured during police encounter in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in KP2 hours ago