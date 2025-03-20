Rawalpindi cops injured in terrorist attacks & anti-criminal operations honoured

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A ceremony was held here at the Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday for the Ghazi policemen injured in terrorist attacks and operations against criminal elements.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer and other officers and veterans of Rawalpindi Police participated in the ceremony.

The officers on behalf of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, gave specially-made silver medals to the Ghazi policemen, including officers.

The police officers spoke to the Ghazi police officers and paid tribute to them for their bravery and commitment to their duties.

CPO Hamdani on the occasion said they performed their duties without caring about their lives to protect the country and the nation.

“You are all our benefactors. You who were injured in operations against terrorism and criminal elements are our heroes.”

He further said the Ghazi policemen were “our pride” and according to the vision of the IGP Punjab, all measures were being taken for their welfare.

It may be added that at a similar ceremony earlier, the families of the martyrs were also given specially prepared gold medals.