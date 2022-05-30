UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Corona Cases Tally Reaches 46,621

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022

Four more corona cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,621

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Four more corona cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,621.

According to the data issued by the District Health Authority here on Monday, the total infected cases included 43,114 from Rawalpindi and 3,507 from other districts. Among the news cases, two arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from the Rawal and Potohar towns.

"Presently, 34 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and one at the Holy Family Hospital," the report added.

The report further said that 6,878,544 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 550 samples were collected, out of which 546 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent.

