Rawalpindi Corps, Southern Command get new Commanders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan Army on Thursday notified postings and appointments afresh of the Corps Commander of Rawalpindi and Commander Southern Command besides Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Inspector General of Arms and Director General Joint Staff Headquarters.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. Gen. Waseem Ashrafhas been posted as Commander Southern Command, Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas as Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt. Gen. Khalid Zia as Inspector General Arms (IG Arms), Lt. Gen. Muhammad Chiragh Haider as Director General Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) and Lt. Gen. Bilal Akbar as Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF).