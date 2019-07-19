UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi CPO, DC Hold 'Khuli Kutchery' At Lalkurti Tariqabad School

Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:22 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at Lalkurti, Tariqabad School Number 2

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at Lalkurti, Tariqabad school Number 2.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, particularly residents of Chaklala and Rawalpindi Cantonment board areas while on this occasion, the police officers concerned were also present.

People recorded the complaints and presented applications to the CPO and DC for redressing their complaints.

The CPO and DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned including Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division, Station House Officers (SHOs) of Naseerabad, Race Course, Westridge, Saddar Cantt, R.

A.Bazar and Morgah Police Stations.

Officers of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards and representatives of WAPDA, WASA, Civil Defence and other departments were also present on the occasion.

According to a police spokesman, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister and Inspector General of Police, Punjab to provide relief to the citizens and ensure speedy justice to the people at their door steps.

