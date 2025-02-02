Open Menu

Rawalpindi CPWB Rescues 12,000 Children, New Child Policy In Pipeline: Rao Khalil

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Rawalpindi CPWB rescues 12,000 Children, new Child policy in pipeline: Rao Khalil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) District Officer of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) in Rawalpindi Rao Khalil Ahmed Sunday revealed that the Punjab Chief Minister is prioritizing child protection where a new child protection policy will be signed soon and over 12,000 children have so far been rescued and rehabilitated.

Rao Khalil, CPWB Rawalpindi, revealed in an exclusive interview with ptv news that a comprehensive Child Protection Policy is being finalized and will be signed soon, marking a significant milestone in revolutionizing welfare services for vulnerable children.

The CPWB initiated its operations in Rawalpindi in 2008 and has since been working tirelessly to protect vulnerable children, he added.

According to Rao Khalil, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz has taken a special interest in child protection, leading to significant advancements in the sector.

The establishment of child special courts has also streamlined legal procedures, ensuring swift justice for victims of child abuse and exploitation, he added.

Rao Khalil emphasized that the upcoming policy will further strengthen the CPWB's efforts to safeguard children's rights and provide them with a secure and supportive environment.

The policy is expected to address key issues such as child beggary, child labour and child trafficking and will introduce new measures to prevent and respond to these crimes, he added.

Rao Khalil praised Sara Ahmad, the Chairperson of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, Punjab, for her dedication to the cause and the organization's enhanced services for child protection.

Sara Ahmad has been leading the bureau's efforts to promote the welfare of destitute and neglected children throughout Punjab, he mentioned.

Her commitment to the cause is truly commendable, and the increase in services for child protection is a testament to her leadership, he added.

Rao Khalil also elaborated on the categories of children that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) caters to, including abandoned, orphaned and vulnerable children.

He further emphasized the importance of awareness and timely reporting of child abuse cases.

To facilitate this, Rao Khalil highlighted the 24/7 helpline service, 1121, which provides a platform for reporting child abuse cases and seeking assistance. This helpline plays a crucial role in spreading awareness and ensuring prompt action against child exploitation.

Recent Stories

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

31 minutes ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

1 hour ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

2 hours ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

11 hours ago
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

12 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

13 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

13 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan