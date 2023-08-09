Open Menu

Rawalpindi Dengue Tally Reaches 58

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Rawalpindi dengue total tally had reached 58 cases while the district health authority(DHA) had lodged 41 FIRs and sealed eight premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to nine and imposed a fine of Rs 26,500 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

He informed that 11 FIRs were registered in Rawal town, ten in Potohar town, two in Taxila and Kahuta and one of each FIRs were registered in the areas of Murree and Gujar Khan.

He said that dengue fever was not a life-threatening disease, but it can cause severe life-threatening complications if not treated properly. "If you have a fever of 3-10 days duration with associated symptoms like headache, muscle and joint pains, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyeballs), and skin rash, then you need to get yourself checked", he added.

The health officer further informed that most of the cases were reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment areas including Gulistan Colony, Dhoke Munshi Khan, Chaman Zar and Dhoke Ellahi Baksh where required response activity was being carried out to eliminate larvae.

