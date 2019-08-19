UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority Board Approves Scale Up-gradation Of RDA, WASA Employees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Board has approved scale up-gradation of RDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) employees.

Talking to APP, Chairman RDA, Muhammad Arif Abbasi Monday said that the employees of RDA and WASA have been directed to work hard to facilitate the citizens.

He informed that the Governing Body meeting also approved 50 percent of running basic pay allowance for the employees of RDA and WASA besides protecting the previous service of the contract employees.

The Chairman said, the board also approved revision of welfare fund of the employees.

To a question he said, RDA was pursuing strict policy to control illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction and letters were sent to all the departments concerned in an effort to save the citizens from any fraud.

RDA had written letters to the departments concerned for taking appropriate actions against illegal housing schemes not following the set criteria, he added.

He informed that the status of the housing schemes was updated and all legal and illegal schemes were uploaded on RDA's website.

District administration was also urged to help RDA to control illegal housing schemes, he added.

The utility services departments were requested not to provide utility services to illegal and unapproved housing schemes.

He advised the public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to select commercial or residential plots only in legal ones which have proper approval of layout plans and NOC from the authority.

