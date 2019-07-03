UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Development Authority Budget Of Rs 7431 Million Approved

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:26 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority budget of Rs 7431 million approved

A special meeting held here on Wednesday approved the Rawalpindi Development Authority's (RDA) budget of Rs 7431 million for fiscal year 2019-20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):A special meeting held here on Wednesday approved the Rawalpindi Development Authority's (RDA) budget of Rs 7431 million for fiscal year 2019-20 . The Finance Sub-Committee vetted RDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) budget for the fiscal year 2019-20. The meeting was chaired by Nadeem Ahmad Abro, Director General (DG), RDA. Director Adman & Finance, RDA, Dy Director Finance, RDA, Dy Director P&D, District Accounts Officer Rawalpindi and Dy Director, PHATA, HUD&PHED attended the meeting.

The major portion of Rs 7129 million of the budget allocated for the development works including Rehabilitation of Airport Road from Ammar Chowk to Karal Chowk Rawalpindi at expected cost of Rs 30 million, dualization of link road from Tipu Road to Airport Road with at an expected cost of Rs 49 million, feasibility study and detailed design for construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road PC-II (revised) at an expected cost of Rs 80 million, dualization of Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Comlex, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs 71 million.

Construction/Widening and Improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs 30 million.

Rs 301 million (3.98% of total budget) has been allocated for non-development expenses which includes pay pension/office building, payment of utility bills etc.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Budget Road Rawalpindi From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

22 minutes ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

26 minutes ago

Putin-Conte Agenda May Include Economy, G8, Intern ..

26 minutes ago

French Firemen Demand Exemption From Non-Urgent Mi ..

26 minutes ago

French Firefighters Pledge Summer-Long Strike Will ..

37 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Publishes List of Submers ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.