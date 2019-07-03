Rawalpindi Development Authority budget of Rs 7431 million approved

A special meeting held here on Wednesday approved the Rawalpindi Development Authority's (RDA) budget of Rs 7431 million for fiscal year 2019-20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):A special meeting held here on Wednesday approved the Rawalpindi Development Authority's (RDA) budget of Rs 7431 million for fiscal year 2019-20 . The Finance Sub-Committee vetted RDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) budget for the fiscal year 2019-20. The meeting was chaired by Nadeem Ahmad Abro, Director General (DG), RDA. Director Adman & Finance, RDA, Dy Director Finance, RDA, Dy Director P&D, District Accounts Officer Rawalpindi and Dy Director, PHATA, HUD&PHED attended the meeting.

The major portion of Rs 7129 million of the budget allocated for the development works including Rehabilitation of Airport Road from Ammar Chowk to Karal Chowk Rawalpindi at expected cost of Rs 30 million, dualization of link road from Tipu Road to Airport Road with at an expected cost of Rs 49 million, feasibility study and detailed design for construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road PC-II (revised) at an expected cost of Rs 80 million, dualization of Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Comlex, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs 71 million.

Construction/Widening and Improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs 30 million.

Rs 301 million (3.98% of total budget) has been allocated for non-development expenses which includes pay pension/office building, payment of utility bills etc.