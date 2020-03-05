UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority Chairman Holds Meeting With Owner Of Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

A meeting of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the owners of approved housing schemes held here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :A meeting of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the owners of approved housing schemes held here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman, the owners of housing schemes including Top City, Mumtaz City, Gandhra City, and University Town, Foreign Office Cooperative Housing society, Shalimar Town and Pakistan Cooperative Housing society attended the meeting.

In a meeting, the owners of the approved housing societies showed their grievances and appealed to solve their genuine issues.

Chairman RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza assured the owners that RDA would provide full assistance in resolving all outstanding issues on priority.

Meanwhile, the RDA has issued the most recent list of authorized and 48 approved housing schemes within its administration that can be checked on the official website www.rda.gop,pk.

On other hand, RDA advises the general public that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme and Buildings Project which status declared illegal by RDA.

