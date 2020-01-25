Rawalpindi Development Authority decides to go for third party audit of 48 housing societies

Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority has approved the third Party Audit of Walayat Complex and 48 Housing Schemes in its 46th meeting held here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority has approved the third Party Audit of Walayat Complex and 48 Housing Schemes in its 46th meeting held here on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by its chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza while members of Governing Body including, MPA PP-6, MPA (W-301), Director General RDA, MD WASA, Director Admin & Finance RDA, Representatives of Finance Department, HUD&PHE Department, P&D Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi and officers of RDA/WASA Rawalpindi were also present on the occasion.

After detailed discussions, the governing body approved various important agenda items such as the Third Party Audit regarding construction of Walayat Complex on state land and 48 Housing Schemes in Rawalpindi , establishment of Day Care Center for children of RDA employees, Revision / enhancement of development charges for adjusted properties, Establishment of Information Technology Wing, following the rules and regulations of the Govt of Punjab support allowance to RDA employees for grade 1 - 8.

On the occasion, WASA Rawalpindi presented its agenda item before governing body regarding inclusion of Rainwater, harvesting plan in building bylaws of RDA.

In the end, chairman RDA assured the members that he would use all his resources and energies to make RDA a public friendly institution.