Rawalpindi Development Authority decides to highlight the civilization and culture of Raja Bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to highlight the culture and heritage of Rawalpindi in its original shape, improve the lives of the people living in Raja Bazar Rawalpindi, improve the traffic system, increase tourism and also decided to promote the importance of cultural heritage.

For this purpose, a meeting was held at RDA in which Kamran Lashari Director General Wild City Lahore specially participated. Dr. Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar Head of Urban Platform UNDP, Umar Akhlaq Research Officer UNDP, Sundus Shahid Research Officer UNDP and Ayesha Shahid Research Officer UNDP attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Chairman RDA said that in the light of useful advice and experience of Kamran Lashari, tourism in Rawalpindi would be enhanced and its cultural significance would be enhanced. The partnership between RDA and UNDP will help sustainable development in the urban areas of Rawalpindi, especially in Raja Bazaar. Planning and strategies to increase employment opportunities for the general public will be developed to address various issues such as traffic flow and protection of historic buildings in Raja Bazaar. He said that these measures would also be beneficial for increasing tourism and cultural significance in the city.