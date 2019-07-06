Rawalpindi Development Authority declares 14 housing schemes illegal

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared 14 housing societies in Rawalpindi illegal besides serving them notices.

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared 14 housing societies in Rawalpindi illegal besides serving them notices.The housing schemes which have been declared illegal are located on Dhamial Road, Chakkri road and Adiala road.The illegal housing schemes which are operating on Dhamial road and have been declared illegal are Mehmood Town, Bank Colony phase-111 (village Misriot), Chinar Valley village Banda Nagial, Raja Muhammad Asif sub division near Iqbal town, Almadina Town village Misriot, Kashmir Heaven Valley Banda Nagial.The housing societies which have been declared illegal on Chakri road are Al-Jannat Garden, Blue world city, Al-Haram city phase-11 and Daniyal town.The illegal housing societies operating on Adiala road include Adiala town, City town village Tarahia Gahi Syedan to Jorian road and Gallop Green Farms homes.RDA has issued notices and challans to these illegal housing schemes.

The general public has been warned against making any investment in these housing schemes otherwise they themselves will be responsible for any loss caused to them.E nds/OnlineRT/TR/ZK---------------------------------------Different parts of country receive first monsoon downpoursISLAMABAD, July 06 (Online): Different parts of the country including Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir have received the first monsoon downpours, which has reduced the intensity of heat and turned the weather pleasant.

A spokesperson of met office told our correspondent that the highest rainfall of seventy five millimeter has been recorded in Noorpur Thal Tehsil of Khushab followed by 41 mm in Faisalabad, 23 mm in Lahore, 22 in Chakwal, 19 mm in Rawalpindi and 11 mm in Islamabad.The spokesperson said that this rain spell will persist till the end of next week.

He said that some areas of Balochistan including Zhob and Sibi are also expected to receive rains during this period.Meanwhile, mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.However, dust-thundershower/rain, with isolated heavy falls accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is also expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, while dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G.

Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four Karachi and Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit seventeen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.