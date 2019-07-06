Rawalpindi Development Authority declares 14 housing schemes illegal

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared 14 housing schemes illegal on Dhamyal road, Chakri road and Adyala road Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared 14 housing schemes illegal on Dhamyal road, Chakri road and Adyala road Rawalpindi.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan told APP that on the directives of DG RDA, Nadeem Ahmed Abrho director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) declared 14 housing schemes illegal on Dhamyal road Rawalpindi including Mehmood Town, Moza Misriot, Bank Colony Phase-II, Chinar Valley Moza Banda Nagiyal, Raja Muhammad Asif Subdivision Iqbal Town, Al-Madina Town Moza Misriot and Kashmir Heaven Valley Banda Nagiyal, illegal housing schemes on Chakri road Rawalpindi includes Al-Jannat Garden, Blue World City and Al-Haram City Phase-III (Danial Town) and illegal housing schemes on Adyala road Rawalpindi includes Adyala Town, City Town Moza Trahya, Gahi Syedan to Jorian Road and Gallop Green Farm Homes.

Director MP&TE RDA under section Punjab Priate Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 issued notices and challans to the owners of above mentioned illegal housing schemes. They have been warned to stop immediately the advertisement on electronic and print media otherwise RDA would seal the site / booking offices of the illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi.

RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal housing scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses.