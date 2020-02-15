UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority Declares Al-Haram City's Extension Illegal

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared a housing scheme on Chakri road namely Al-Haram City's extension illegal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared a housing scheme on Chakri road namely Al-Haram City's extension illegal.

According to a spokesman, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA said that Al-Haram City's extension including its part Danial Town at Chakri Road Rawalpindi has not been approved by RDA.

A legal action was being initiated against Al-Haram City's extension under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules and directed to stop its illegal advertisements, he said.

He informed that Al-Haram City Phase-I Mouza Kolian Par Chakri Road Rawalpindi containing 702 Kanal and 15 marlas were approved by Town Municipal Administration (Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation) in year 2008.

The RDA advises general public that they should not make any investment in any illegal/unauthorized Housing Scheme and Buildings Project which status declared illegal by the authority. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

The RDA spokesman said Director General (DG) RDA had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against all illegal housing schemes, their advertisements, illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities and encroachments without any fear or favour.

