UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Site Office Of Housing Scheme

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 06:15 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority demolishes illegal site office of housing scheme

Under the direction of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Arif Abbasi Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) taking strict action against illegal housing schemes demolished one under construction building, development, sealed site office and dismantled sign boards of illegal housing scheme namely Avenue Housing Scheme near new Islamabad International Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Under the direction of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Arif Abbasi Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) taking strict action against illegal housing schemes demolished one under construction building, development, sealed site office and dismantled sign boards of illegal housing scheme namely Avenue Housing Scheme near new Islamabad International Airport.

Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notice issued to the owner of above illegal housing scheme.

MP&TE Directorate RDA's Staff including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of the police from concerned police station carried out operation near new Islamabad International Airport.

The owner of this property was running illegal housing scheme's site office in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

RDA advises general public that they in their own interest should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. It could be checked on RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Punjab Police Station Traffic Rawalpindi SITE From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Union Coop Distribute1000 gifts packs to Hajj pilg ..

15 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani for convening joint session of Parl ..

22 seconds ago

Two arrested for throwing acid on family members i ..

25 seconds ago

Out-of-order hospital equipment to be repaired: Mi ..

27 seconds ago

European Parliament member calls for early settlem ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan diaspora health initiative launched

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.