Rawalpindi Development Authority demolishes illegal under construction shop

The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against illegal, unauthorized land use and demolished under construction shop attached with Al-Farooq Hotel, Sherpao Colony near Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi

LU&BC Wing also conducted operation against anti-dengue in Airport Housing Scheme and registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against owners of two illegal under construction buildings.

LU&BC Wing RDA's staff including Building Superintendent, Building Inspectors and others supervised the operation with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police station.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said that DG RDA has directed to take strict actions against encroachments, illegal / unauthorized constructions, commercial activities and expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas without any fear and favour.