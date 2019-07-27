Rawalpindi Development Authority demolishes two fences, seals 6 shops, 4 site offices of illegal housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Under the directions of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA taking strict action against illegal housing schemes demolished two fences and sealed six shops and four site offices.

According to a spokesman, MP&TE Directorate RDA's Staff including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of police carried out operation in Atomic Energy Employee Society, Rawal Garden Rawat on G.T Road Rawalpindi and Taqwa Town and Al-Buraq Enclave on Chakbeli Road Rawalpindi.

Final notices have also been issued to the owners of three illegally constructed houses in Atomic Energy Employee Society to vacate homes for demolition squad.

Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notices were being issued to the owners of these four illegal housing schemes.

Director MP&TE RDA had advised general public that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized housing scheme declared illegal by RDA.

It could be checked on RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses.