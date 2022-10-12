UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Development Authority Directs Authorities Concerned To Take Action Against Building Rules Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority directs authorities concerned to take action against building rules violators

The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the laws against the violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the laws against the violators.

According to RDA spokesman, the Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday visited Adiala and Shahpur roads and directed the Building Control Wing to conduct strict checking of illegal constructions and take action against the violators.

He informed that the DG had also issued orders to file FIRs against the owner of an illegal Marriage Hall on Adiala Road in Mouza Dagal.

The authorities concerned were directed to demolish the shops constructed illegally on Adiala Road, he added.

The spokesman said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to check illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps and plans of the buildings.

He said the DG had also advised the citizens not to invest their hard earned money in illegal housing societies.

The sponsors of the illegal housing projects had also been warned to immediately stop marketing their unapproved and illegal projects and contact RDA to get No Objection Certificate as per law. Otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

The DG RDA had directed the authorities to issue notices to the rules violators and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings on Adiala and Shahpur Roads, the spokesman said adding, the officials of the Building Control Wing were directed to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions, commercial activities, illegal booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Marriage Road Rawalpindi Shahpur Money All Housing

Recent Stories

Abbottabad police continues awareness campaign to ..

Abbottabad police continues awareness campaign to prevent child abuse

9 minutes ago
 Cyprus to Strip 10 More People of Illegally Issued ..

Cyprus to Strip 10 More People of Illegally Issued Citizenship - State Media

10 minutes ago
 PEN stages protest against attack on school van in ..

PEN stages protest against attack on school van in Swat

10 minutes ago
 JUI-F candidate for bye-election as per schedule i ..

JUI-F candidate for bye-election as per schedule in NA-45

10 minutes ago
 IGP reviews performance of Sahiwal region

IGP reviews performance of Sahiwal region

10 minutes ago
 First fleet of 20 coaches from China to reach Paki ..

First fleet of 20 coaches from China to reach Pakistan in October: NA told

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.