UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Development Authority Governing Body Approves Inclusion Of Economic Zones

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority Governing Body approves inclusion of Economic Zones

The 49th Governing Body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday approved the inclusion of economic zones along Rawalpindi Ring Road in the city area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The 49th Governing Body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday approved the inclusion of economic zones along Rawalpindi Ring Road in the city area.

The meeting held at RDA Conference Room under the chairmanship of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

After this approval, a formal notification will be issued by the Government of Punjab. The control area of RDA will also be included so that future construction activities within these zones could be controlled in accordance with the principles of town planning and zoning regulations, the governing body said.

Governing Body approved the 3,000-kanal residential project namely RDA City. The project will be LDA-style and for this purpose Governing body has made a five-member technical committee under the supervision of Major (retd) Muhammad Latasub Satti MPA PP-6.

A committee would compile its report on the acquisition of land for RDA City project and other matters within fifteen days.

A short-term consultancy was also approved for this housing project to prepare a feasibility report on which location would be suitable for the construction of RDA City.

DGRDA presented each agenda before the governing body.

Agenda items in detail were approved after questions and answers from the various members.

Feasibility study for construction of Merotropolis Zone along with New Islamabad Airport was also approved.

Besides this, to hire a survey company to determine encroachments on land of Nullah along Lai Expressway will start its work after necessary action. Approval was also given to construct buildings on RDA approved commercial roads in accordance with the new building bye-laws so that the construction industry could flourish.

MD WASA submitted TORs for the services of a private company for recovery of WASA arrears which were also approved by the Governing Body. sports allowance was also approved for employees of RDA / WASA. Chairman RDA thanked all the members who attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sports Government Of Punjab Company Road Lai Rawalpindi All From Industry Airport PP-6 Housing

Recent Stories

‘Emirati-Colombian Friendship Committee’ discu ..

15 minutes ago

University of Karachi announces B.Com Part II (Reg ..

3 minutes ago

EU chief pledges green recovery from corona crisis ..

3 minutes ago

Services of Ayesha Rizwan given to Balochistan; DG ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan played constructive role for Afghan peace ..

3 minutes ago

UK repatriates British child from Syria

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.