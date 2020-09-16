Rawalpindi Development Authority Governing Body approves inclusion of Economic Zones

The 49th Governing Body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday approved the inclusion of economic zones along Rawalpindi Ring Road in the city area

The meeting held at RDA Conference Room under the chairmanship of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

After this approval, a formal notification will be issued by the Government of Punjab. The control area of RDA will also be included so that future construction activities within these zones could be controlled in accordance with the principles of town planning and zoning regulations, the governing body said.

Governing Body approved the 3,000-kanal residential project namely RDA City. The project will be LDA-style and for this purpose Governing body has made a five-member technical committee under the supervision of Major (retd) Muhammad Latasub Satti MPA PP-6.

A committee would compile its report on the acquisition of land for RDA City project and other matters within fifteen days.

A short-term consultancy was also approved for this housing project to prepare a feasibility report on which location would be suitable for the construction of RDA City.

DGRDA presented each agenda before the governing body.

Agenda items in detail were approved after questions and answers from the various members.

Feasibility study for construction of Merotropolis Zone along with New Islamabad Airport was also approved.

Besides this, to hire a survey company to determine encroachments on land of Nullah along Lai Expressway will start its work after necessary action. Approval was also given to construct buildings on RDA approved commercial roads in accordance with the new building bye-laws so that the construction industry could flourish.

MD WASA submitted TORs for the services of a private company for recovery of WASA arrears which were also approved by the Governing Body. sports allowance was also approved for employees of RDA / WASA. Chairman RDA thanked all the members who attended the meeting.