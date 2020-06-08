UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority Inaugurates Digitization Of Land Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:29 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority inaugurates digitization of land record

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General Ammara Khan, following the Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy of facilitation in doing business, inaugurated the digitization of the land record here on Monday

The RDA Chairman said the digitization of land record was aimed to bring an innovation in the official record in addition to providing facilities to the public under which the record would now be preserved in a modern way.

In case of any emergency, the land record would not be lost, he added.

RDA Director Admin and Finance Khalid Javed Goraya, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and others were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

