Rawalpindi Development Authority inaugurates construction of three pedestrians bridges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has inaugurated construction of three pedestrian bridges at different points to maintain traffic flow here on Tuesday.

According to RDA spokesman, the three pedestrian bridges were being constructed at Nur Khan Air Base Chowk, Shah Khalid Colony and Gulzar-i-Quaid on Airport Road Rawalpindi.

The RDA chairman said these steps have been taken on the demand of the people for safe road crossing as several citizens had lost their lives in road accidents on Airport Road during the last few years.

MNA NA-60 Sheikh Rashid Shafique and MPA PP-13 Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.