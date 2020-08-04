UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Development Authority Inaugurates Construction Of Three Pedestrians Bridges

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:26 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority inaugurates construction of three pedestrians bridges

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has inaugurated construction of three pedestrian bridges at different points to maintain traffic flow here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has inaugurated construction of three pedestrian bridges at different points to maintain traffic flow here on Tuesday.

According to RDA spokesman, the three pedestrian bridges were being constructed at Nur Khan Air Base Chowk, Shah Khalid Colony and Gulzar-i-Quaid on Airport Road Rawalpindi.

The RDA chairman said these steps have been taken on the demand of the people for safe road crossing as several citizens had lost their lives in road accidents on Airport Road during the last few years.

MNA NA-60 Sheikh Rashid Shafique and MPA PP-13 Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Rashid Rawalpindi Airport NA-60 PP-13

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.