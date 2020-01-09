Rawalpindi Development Authority issues notices to owners of three illegal housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 has issued notices and Challan B-34 to the owners of three illegal housing schemes namely Murree Green Villas Jika Gali, Murree, Smart City/Arched Murree Housing Scheme near Patriata Chair Lift, Murree and Broha Farm Houses Murree in subdivision of Tehsil Murree, Rawalpindi.

Director MP&TE RDA has decided to register the first information report (FIR) against above mentioned three illegal housing schemes in Murree.

RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said the DG RDA Amaara Khan has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development / construction of booking and site offices without any fear or favour and action should be taken according to the law.