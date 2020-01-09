UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Development Authority Issues Notices To Owners Of Three Illegal Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority issues notices to owners of three illegal housing schemes

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 has issued notices and Challan B-34 to the owners of three illegal housing schemes namely Murree Green Villas Jika Gali, Murree, Smart City/Arched Murree Housing Scheme near Patriata Chair Lift, Murree and Broha Farm Houses Murree in subdivision of Tehsil Murree, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 has issued notices and Challan B-34 to the owners of three illegal housing schemes namely Murree Green Villas Jika Gali, Murree, Smart City/Arched Murree Housing Scheme near Patriata Chair Lift, Murree and Broha Farm Houses Murree in subdivision of Tehsil Murree, Rawalpindi.

Director MP&TE RDA has decided to register the first information report (FIR) against above mentioned three illegal housing schemes in Murree.

RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said the DG RDA Amaara Khan has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development / construction of booking and site offices without any fear or favour and action should be taken according to the law.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Traffic Rawalpindi SITE FIR Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leadership keen to support fishing profession: ..

46 minutes ago

SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

46 minutes ago

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

1 hour ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city Multan

2 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

2 minutes ago

Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solution ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.