Rawalpindi Development Authority Issues Notices To Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:37 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to the owners of two illegal housing schemes here on Thursday, informed RDA spokesman.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 has issued notices to the owners and marketing companies of two illegal housing schemes namely Rudn Enclave Adyala road and Model Town at Gujar Khan Rawalpindi.

Director MP&TE RDA has decided to register the First Information Report (FIR) against above mentioned two illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi.

RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

RDA spokesman said the DG RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development / construction of booking and site offices without any fear or favour and action should be taken according to the law.

