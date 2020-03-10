UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority Issues Notices To Four Illegal Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:54 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority issues notices to four illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday issued notices to the owners of four illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday issued notices to the owners of four illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA under Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules has issued notices to the owners of four illegal housing schemes namely Capital Green Farms, Moza Sehal, Chakraan, University View City, Moza Kolian, Dream Valley, Moza Khinger, Chakri Road Rawalpindi and Aykon Residencia, Girja Road Rawalpindi.

He informed that Director MP&TE RDA has also decided to lodge FIRs against four illegal housing schemes.

The authority had advised the general public not to invest in any illegal/unauthorized Housing Scheme which was declared illegal by RDA.

The spokesman said the Director General RDA had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, construction of booking or site offices and illegal development work without any discrimination and strict action should be taken against the rules violators.

He said, RDA had requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend services to illegal housing schemes.

