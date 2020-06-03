UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Development Authority Issues Notices To The Owners Of Five Illegal Housing Schemes In Rwp

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:08 AM

Rawalpindi Development Authority issues notices to the owners of five illegal housing schemes in Rwp

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under Section Punjab Private Housing Scheme and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 has issued notices to the owners of five illegal housing schemes namely Blue World City and Khanyal Homes Chakri Road Rawalpindi, Rudn Enclave and Encro Farm Houses Adyala Road Rawalpindi and Broha Farm Houses in Tehsil Murree Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and development work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under Section Punjab Private Housing Scheme and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 has issued notices to the owners of five illegal housing schemes namely Blue World City and Khanyal Homes Chakri Road Rawalpindi, Rudn Enclave and Encro Farm Houses Adyala Road Rawalpindi and Broha Farm Houses in Tehsil Murree Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and development work.

Re-challans and demolition orders had also been issued and applications for registration had been submitted in the concerned police stations. The Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA Jamshaid Aftab directed the owners of above mentioned illegal housing schemes to immediately stop illegal print/electronic advertisements. The notices had warned that if the development work and advertisement was not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site offices of the illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi.

RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses. RDA had also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend services to these illegal housing schemes as its status is un-approved / illegal.

RDA spokesman said Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) RDA Ammara Khan had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.

Related Topics

World Police Punjab Murree Road Traffic Rawalpindi SITE Gas PTCL SNGPL Islamabad Electric Supply Company Housing

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

2 hours ago

Humphreys leaving Gloucester after Ackermann exit

36 minutes ago

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, wife, son test positive ..

36 minutes ago

Explosion at Kabul Mosque Kills Prominent Cleric, ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.