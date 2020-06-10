Rawalpindi Development Authority launches first 'Kitchen Gardening' project

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with a Humanitarian Relief Foundation, IHH-NL, a Turkish NGO and Pak Helpline on Wednesday launched the first "Kitchen Gardening" project and distributed steel framed kitchen gardening racks among 50 households

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with a Humanitarian Relief Foundation, IHH-NL, a Turkish NGO and Pak Helpline on Wednesday launched the first "Kitchen Gardening" project and distributed steel framed kitchen gardening racks among 50 households.

The ceremony for distribution of kitchen gardening racks was held here at RDA Headquarters. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was the chief guest on the occasion.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director General (DG) RDA Ammara Khan, General Secretary Helpline, Akhlaqur Rehman, Director Admin and Finance Khalid Javed Goraya and other officers of RDA and WASA were present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, RDA chairman thanked the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan for launching the project. He said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan have cordial relations and both the countries under their leadership are working together for the welfare of the people.

He said the main agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was to improve the peoples' lives and their social status, adding, the purpose of these small scale social sector projects in Pakistan is to provide jobs to the people so that they could get better livelihoods and would provide them organic vegetables which would improve their health and reduce their expenses.

The chairman also thanked the Turkish government and Turkish people specially IHH-NL for their financial support which enabled RDA to launch the project here.

Addressing the participants, Turkish Ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries having centuries old relationship. Turkish people have great love for Pakistani brethren.

"We will not leave Pakistan alone in this critical period of time. We will extend our moral and financial support to the needy people of Pakistan," he said.

Turkish NGO, IHH-NL would continue to help and facilitate the people. Turkish people always feel very happy whenever they come to Pakistan, the Ambassador said.