Rawalpindi Development Authority Launches Operation Against Illegal Housing Schemes: Five Offices Sealed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:38 AM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Wednesday launched grand operation against illegal housing societies and sealed their five offices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Wednesday launched grand operation against illegal housing societies and sealed their five offices.

Chairman RDA, Muhammad Arif Abbasi talking to APP said, the authority's team with the help of Rawalpindi District Police conducted operation in different areas and sealed offices including of Margalla Hills Taxila, Faisal Town Taxila and Wah Enclave and Residencia schemes.

The operation would continue till last week of August, he added.

He said, all out efforts would be made to make the operation a success and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He said, under the operation, the gates, illegal offices and other construction would be demolished.

Cases would also be registered against the owners of the illegal housing societies, he added.

To a question he said, the illegal advertisement boards displayed by them would also be removed.

The RDA Director Tahir Meo was monitoring the operation, he said adding, the authority had adopted zero tolerance policy against illegal housing schemes.

He further said, RDA was pursuing strict policy to control illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction and sent letters to all the departments concerned including State Bank of Pakistan, District Collector Rawalpindi, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Police, Utility Service departments, DG PEMRA and Advertising companies in an effort to save the citizens from any fraud.

RDA had written letters to the departments concerned for appropriate actions against illegal housing schemes not following the set criteria.

He informed that the status of the housing schemes was updated and all legal and illegal schemes were uploaded on RDA's website.

Now, the RDA was also uploading the approved layout plans of the housing schemes on the authority's website so that the citizens even from abroad couldcheck location of the plots, he added.

