Rawalpindi Development Authority lodges 17 FIRs against under construction building owners for not following dengue SOP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has lodged 17 FIRs against the owners of 17 under construction buildings who had failed to comply with the dengue Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Punjab Government to control dengue

According to a Director, Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Wing of RDA, the RDA teams on the directive of Chairman RDA, Muhammad Arif Abbasi conducted raids at Airport Housing Scheme, Lawyers and Judicial Colonies to check residential and commercial sites and under construction buildings and lodged 17 FIRs in respective police station against the violators of the orders of the authorities concerned.

The director informed that the owners and contractors of the under construction buildings had been issued notices and directed to ensure removal of stagnant water and properly cover water tanks.

He said the citizens should come forward and play a role to help the administration in controlling dengue else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He said the RDA teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting different sites. Commercial and residential premises were being sealed while FIRs were also being lodged against the rules violators, he added.

Action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators of the orders of the government to save the public from the spread of dengue mosquitoes, he added.

He said vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae.