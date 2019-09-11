UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Development Authority Lodges 17 FIRs Against Under Construction Building Owners For Not Following Dengue SOP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:48 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority lodges 17 FIRs against under construction building owners for not following dengue SOP

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has lodged 17 FIRs against the owners of 17 under construction buildings who had failed to comply with the dengue Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Punjab Government to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has lodged 17 FIRs against the owners of 17 under construction buildings who had failed to comply with the dengue Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Punjab Government to control dengue.

According to a Director, Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Wing of RDA, the RDA teams on the directive of Chairman RDA, Muhammad Arif Abbasi conducted raids at Airport Housing Scheme, Lawyers and Judicial Colonies to check residential and commercial sites and under construction buildings and lodged 17 FIRs in respective police station against the violators of the orders of the authorities concerned.

The director informed that the owners and contractors of the under construction buildings had been issued notices and directed to ensure removal of stagnant water and properly cover water tanks.

He said the citizens should come forward and play a role to help the administration in controlling dengue else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He said the RDA teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting different sites. Commercial and residential premises were being sealed while FIRs were also being lodged against the rules violators, he added.

Action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators of the orders of the government to save the public from the spread of dengue mosquitoes, he added.

He said vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Water Police Station Lawyers Rawalpindi From Government Airport Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador visits students at Sheikh Khalifa b ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Observes Moment of Silence 18 Years After Se ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price sheds Rs 600, traded at Rs 87,400 per t ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmir moot shows grave concern over deterioratin ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Future Academy a knowledge hub that fosters ..

20 minutes ago

Murder accused awarded death sentence

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.