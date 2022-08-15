UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Development Authority Lodges FIRs Against Seven Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against seven illegal housing schemes and directed them to stop illegal advertisements as they did not hold No Objection Certificates (NoCs) issued by the civic body

According to RDA spokesman, RDA's Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, on the directives of the Director General RDA Capt. (retd) Tahir Zafar Abbasi, was taking action in accordance with the law against the illegal housing schemes.

He said the authority had lodged FIRs and also issued notices to the sponsors of the seven illegal housing schemes, including Capital Valley Mouza Thallian, Islamabad Golf City Mouza Thallian, Pearl Enclave Mouza Thallian, AL-Madina Valley Girja Road, The Countryside Farms Chak Beli Khan Road, Prism Town Gujar Khan, and New Metro City Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi.

The spokesman informed that without getting the requisite NOC, advertisement, marketing and development of any housing project was illegal.

The RDA had also advised the general public not to make investment in illegal housing schemes, he said, adding that the sponsors had also been warned to immediately stop the marketing of unapproved/ illegal housing schemes and contact the civic agency to get formal approval of the schemes as per the law, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

The spokesman said that the MP&TE directorate had also sent letters to the Director (Cyber Crimes), FIA with a request to take necessary action to check the illegal advertisement on social media under Cyber Crime Rule against the management of above mentioned seven illegal housing schemes.

The district collector, the district council, and PEMRA had also been informed about the advertisements of the illegal housing schemes on social media, he added.

The DG RDA had directed the MP&TE directorate to take strict action against the illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments, he said.

