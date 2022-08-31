UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Development Authority Observes Anti-dengue Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority observes anti-dengue day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the direction of the Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, here on Wednesday observed anti-dengue day to increase awareness against dengue.

The roofs of RDA and WASA buildings were cleaned and sprayed with the help of the Health Department.

The DG RDA had directed the Authority staff members to ensure cleanliness of the office and their homes.

The DG also directed MD WASA to conduct special checking of the tube wells and if there was any water leakage, it should be repaired on an emergency basis to prevent dengue larvae breeding.

Saif Anwar Jappa urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against dengue.

He said awareness played a key role in the fight against dengue because prevention was far better than cure.

He stressed the need for collective as well as individual efforts along with collaboration of all the stakeholders for the awareness, implementation and control of any epidemic.

He also highlighted ways to control various developmental stages of dengue from its eggs to larva and full grown mosquitoes.

The DG advised the citizens to remove stagnant water so that dengue larvae could be prevented.

On severe violations, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators and FIRs were also being lodged, he added.

He informed that the authority would continue its efforts against dengue.

The RDA spokesman informed that RDA was making efforts to raise awareness against dengue.

