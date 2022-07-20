UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Development Authority Plants 2000 Saplings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 07:36 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi, has planted 2000 saplings in different housing schemes.

The Land Development Wing, RDA has planted the saplings under ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive.

Saplings were planted in eight housing schemes including Asghar Mall Scheme, Saidpur Road, Civil Lines, Dosehra Ground, Eidhgah, Ghazni Colony, Sherpao Colony, Millat Colony and Mohanpura.

The DG inspected the plantation drive and appreciated the staff concerned for carrying out the plantation work.

He also directed the LD&EM Directorate to take steps to look after the saplings planted under the plantation drive.

More Stories From Pakistan

