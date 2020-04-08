UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority Postpones Fawara Chowk Car Parking Plaza's Auction Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:55 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has postponed the auction of Fawara Chowk car Parking Plaza's contract which was scheduled to be held on April 9.

According to RDA spokesman, the step had been taken in view of the lockdown situation and the government's measures to prevent spread of the Coronavirus.

He said, the new date for the auction of the contract would be announced later.

