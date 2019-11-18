Rawalpindi Development Authority, RCCI to address encroachment, parking issues

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will work closely to address encroachments, parking, public toilets and development projects in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will work closely to address encroachments, parking, public toilets and development projects in the city.

RDA chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza while addressing the traders meeting appreciated RCCI's suggestions for the city's beauty, improvement and refinement and pledged its resolve to work together with all stakeholders regarding development plans.

He asked RCCI and trade associations to identify places for public toilets at key markets, roads and plaza that would be built under public private partnership and their ownership will be given to respective trade association for maintenance, cleanliness and repair work.

The RDA chairman also sought suggestions for allocating specific time table for loading and unloading in the city to bring ease on traffic during peak hours.

RCCI President Saboor Malik, urged that a comprehensive plan must be adopted to address the encroachment issue and assured full cooperation from traders community.

The businesses are suffering from encroachments, even pedestrians CA not move freely in the markets, he added.

He suggested that RDA can become a partner with RCCI's Glorious Rawalpindi project aiming to revitalize the city's face-lift and beautification initiatives.

The RCCI chief said the city has become a congested place and we need a proactive and smart approach towards addressing parking issues on modern lines.

A multistory parking plaza can be built to address traffic congestion and RCCI is ready to identify places in the city for parking plaza, he added.