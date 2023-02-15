UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Demolishes 3 Shops, Seals 3 Plazas

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Wednesday carried out an operation against illegal commercial buildings and demolished three shops, sealed three plazas and six shops in different areas

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators on High Court Road, Gulraiz Housing Scheme and Bostan Khan Road.

He informed that the operation against the rules violators was in full swing and strict action was being taken against those violating the rules.

He said Deputy Director, Building Control, Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Building Inspectors and others took part in the operation.

The owners of the properties demolished and sealed had constructed commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates, he said adding, RDA had also collected commercialization fees/charges amounting to Rs2 million from the rules violators.

He said that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized construction and commercial activities without any discrimination.

