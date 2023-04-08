Close
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Demolishes Booking Offices Of Three Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 07:27 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an operation here on Saturday demolished the booking offices of three illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, launched an operation against illegal housing schemes namely Cighu Farmhouse Housing Scheme, mouza Chak Cighu, Royal Ghar Housing Scheme, mouza Pariyal, Chak Beli Khan Road and New Iqra City/Iqra Residencia, mouza Chakri, Jorian Rawat road, and demolished booking offices, bill boards and main gates.

He said that the Enforcement Squad was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes. Notices were also issued to the rules violators, he added.

The Enforcement Squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme and others took part in the operation.

The spokesman said that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and check status of the housing projects before investment on RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict actions against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes without any discrimination.

RDA had also requested the departments concerned including Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes, he added.

